Photos: Contractors step up work to improve Worthing town centre

Worthing Borough Council said its contractors have ‘stepped up their work’ in the town centre this week, ‘as part of our drive to improve the look of the area’.

“Since Monday, a team has been moving along the pedestrianised area jet-washing the paving to remove dirt and grime that has built up over time,” the council revealed on social media.

"Sections of Warwick Street and South Street Square are already looking far better and there’s more still to do.”

The council said the black and white bollards outside the Pavilion Theatre entrance have been repainted – ‘as have the railings at Beach House Park’.

Work on Thursday (October 16) saw the benches outside the Guildbourne Centre repainted. Also given a fresh lick of paint were the tops of the narrow steps that lead from Warwick Street to the Guildbourne Centre alongside HSBC.

The council added: “This is just the start of months of activity as part of our town centre action plan. We’re investing in Worthing’s seafront and the town centre to make the area more attractive to visitors and residents.”

Worthing Borough Council admitted in August it has ‘very limited funds to work with’ for the project.

"More than £150,000 will be invested by Worthing Borough Council in work along the promenade and in the shopping precinct to improve the look and feel of the area,” a statement read.

"It will include widespread repairs and repainting of benches, railings and bins as well as the refurbishment of some seafront shelters.”

The council said there will be new direction posts installed to ‘help visitors to find their way around the town centre’, whilst there will be ‘increased publicity’ in the run-up to Christmas to ‘encourage people to spend more time there this December’.

Officers will ‘organise and lead’ these projects but there will be an opportunity for residents and businesses to get involved as well – ‘to increase the amount of work that can be done’.

Sophie Cox, leader of Worthing Borough Council, said: “We’re keen to support our amazing businesses as much as we can and they’ve told us that a little extra bit of TLC for the town centre and seafront could go a long way.

“We have very limited funds to work with, but by focusing our resources we think we can have a great impact by freshening up the town centre and promenade for the benefit of the whole community.”

1 . Town centre improvements The black and white bollards outside the Pavilion Theatre entrance have been repainted Photo: Worthing Borough Council

2 . Town centre improvements This photo shows (to the left) a newly cleaned side of the paving and next to it (to the right) a section still to get the treatment. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

3 . Town centre improvements The narrow steps, that lead from Warwick Street to the Guildbourne Centre alongside HSBC, have been given a new lick of paint Photo: Worthing Borough Council