Photos show 'lethal' pothole in West Sussex village prior to repair

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 15:14 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 11:46 BST
A pothole in Lancing, which was described as an ‘accident waiting to happen’, has been repaired.

Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell took pictures of the road defect on the A259 westbound, just before Lancing Green.

He posted them on X and wrote: “This one is lethal – I’m sure [it has been] reported but I’ll do it again. [It has] been there for at least a week."

The photos shocked those who saw them. One person wrote in response: “That could kill someone – a cyclist or definitely a motorcyclist.”

Another added: “That one is growing day by day, soon we will have to cross into the other lane to avoid.”

A third commented: “That is an accident waiting to happen.”

West Sussex County Council took immediate action to make the road safe.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The pothole on the A259 near Lancing Green was repaired on Saturday, February 22.”

Mr Mitchell posted a photo of the repaired road on Monday – but not everyone was impressed.

One person responded: “That’s got ‘it’ll crumble away within two weeks’ written all over it.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “The pothole on the A259 near Lancing Green was repaired on Saturday, February 22.”

1. Lancing pothole repaired

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “The pothole on the A259 near Lancing Green was repaired on Saturday, February 22.” Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell posted pictures of the road defect, prior to its repair, on the A259 westbound, just before Lancing Green.

2. Lancing pothole prior to repair

Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell posted pictures of the road defect, prior to its repair, on the A259 westbound, just before Lancing Green. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell posted pictures of the road defect, prior to its repair, on the A259 westbound, just before Lancing Green.

3. Lancing pothole prior to repair

Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell posted pictures of the road defect, prior to its repair, on the A259 westbound, just before Lancing Green. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell posted pictures of the road defect, prior to its repair, on the A259 westbound, just before Lancing Green.

4. Lancing pothole prior to repair

Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell posted pictures of the road defect, prior to its repair, on the A259 westbound, just before Lancing Green. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LancingA259SussexWest Sussex County Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice