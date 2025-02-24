Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell took pictures of the road defect on the A259 westbound, just before Lancing Green.
He posted them on X and wrote: “This one is lethal – I’m sure [it has been] reported but I’ll do it again. [It has] been there for at least a week."
The photos shocked those who saw them. One person wrote in response: “That could kill someone – a cyclist or definitely a motorcyclist.”
Another added: “That one is growing day by day, soon we will have to cross into the other lane to avoid.”
A third commented: “That is an accident waiting to happen.”
West Sussex County Council took immediate action to make the road safe.
A spokesperson for the council said: “The pothole on the A259 near Lancing Green was repaired on Saturday, February 22.”
Mr Mitchell posted a photo of the repaired road on Monday – but not everyone was impressed.
One person responded: “That’s got ‘it’ll crumble away within two weeks’ written all over it.”
