Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell took pictures of the road defect on the A259 westbound, just before Lancing Green.

He posted them on X and wrote: “This one is lethal – I’m sure [it has been] reported but I’ll do it again. [It has] been there for at least a week."

The photos shocked those who saw them. One person wrote in response: “That could kill someone – a cyclist or definitely a motorcyclist.”

Another added: “That one is growing day by day, soon we will have to cross into the other lane to avoid.”

A third commented: “That is an accident waiting to happen.”

West Sussex County Council took immediate action to make the road safe.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The pothole on the A259 near Lancing Green was repaired on Saturday, February 22.”

Mr Mitchell posted a photo of the repaired road on Monday – but not everyone was impressed.

One person responded: “That’s got ‘it’ll crumble away within two weeks’ written all over it.”

1 . Lancing pothole repaired A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “The pothole on the A259 near Lancing Green was repaired on Saturday, February 22.” Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Lancing pothole prior to repair Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell posted pictures of the road defect, prior to its repair, on the A259 westbound, just before Lancing Green. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Lancing pothole prior to repair Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell posted pictures of the road defect, prior to its repair, on the A259 westbound, just before Lancing Green. Photo: Eddie Mitchell