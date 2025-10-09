Photos show travellers have left South Downs site amid High Court injunction

A group of travellers have vacated a site in the South Downs National Park, after a permanent injunction was secured from the High Court.

Caravans first appeared at a site near Lurgashall, in May, after a series of works involving heavy industrial vehicles took place on the site without planning permission.

Chichester District Council secured a permanent injunction from the High Court ‘following unauthorised engineering operations’, and the presence of caravans on the land.

The injunction was granted by a High Court judge at a hearing on September 9, which prohibits all new engineering operations and prevents vehicles and caravans entering and being placed on the site.

A group of travellers have vacated a site in the South Downs National Park, after a permanent injunction was secured from the High Court. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The judge also awarded costs of £53,000 to Chichester District Council.

A council spokesperson added: “Should any of the defendants in these proceedings breach the terms of the permanent injunction, they may be found to be in contempt of court. This is a serious matter which attracts a fine, seizure of assets, and/or a term of imprisonment.”

In line with an Enforcement Notice issued by the council, the relevant parties were required to return the land to agricultural use, remove any unauthorised structures, items, vehicles and caravans, and cease the unauthorised use of the land.

Photos taken on Thursday, October 9, show the site has been vacated.

Bill Brisbane, cabinet member for planning at Chichester District Council, said: “We are very pleased that the High Court has granted a full injunction in this case. This is a significant step in protecting our countryside and ensuring that planning regulations are upheld.

“The injunction sends a clear message that unauthorised development will not be tolerated, and we will continue to take robust action to safeguard our local environment and communities. We will now focus on taking the next steps to ensure that the site is cleared and returned to its original condition.”

The council was initially made aware of unauthorised works at the site early on Friday, May 2.

"Planning enforcement officers were sent out immediately to assess the situation, which led to a temporary stop notice being served that day,” the spokesperson for the council added.

"When this notice was breached, the council escalated the matter by seeking and securing an interim injunction from the High Court in London on 9 May 2025.”

Tim Slaney – director of planning at the South Downs National Park Authority – described the situation as a ‘shocking and appalling breach’ of planning.

He added: “The permanent court injunction to remove all unauthorised works, vehicles and structures and return the land to agricultural use sends a very clear message that we will not tolerate these breaches. In this particular case there were serious impacts upon the landscape and communities.

"We'd like to thank Chichester District Council for their diligence and hard work as we've worked in partnership to achieve this successful outcome. We'd also like to praise the ongoing patience of the local community as this matter is resolved."