Plans for a new sports hub in West Sussex have been paused temporarily.

Palmer Road Recreation Ground is a large public open space in north Angmering. It currently includes a sports pavilion, grass football pitches, a cricket wicket, and children’s play facilities. It was identified as a strategic priority within the Local Plan for the provision of a community sports hub.

Arun District Council said the planning application for the Angmering Sports Hub was submitted in December.

An update on March 13 read: “We are pausing the planning application for the Angmering Sports Hub while further ecological surveys are undertaken.

Following a public consultation in July, plans for the Angmering Sports Hub project have been updated. Photo: Arun District Council

“While we are keen to get this project off the drawing board and start work, we need to be sure the habitat at the site will not be disturbed.

“The final surveys are due back by the end of July 2025, when we will resubmit the planning application with the additional ecological information and make further progress with this exciting project to transform the Palmer Road recreation ground and sports pavilion.”

The council said enhancements are set to include a 3G pitch, grass pitches, artificial cricket wicket, new access and a car park, including electrical vehicle (EV) charging points.

The application submission followed the public consultation in the summer which ‘broadly welcomed the proposals’. Various changes raised in the consultation were accommodated in the final designs.