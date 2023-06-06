Plan submitted for new 20-metre telecommunications pole by Eastbourne Hospital

The proposal for the monopole in Kings Drive is also seeking prior approval for the installation of six antennas in the pole, two dishes, 1 GPS node and four ground-based equipment cabinets together with associated ‘ancillary’ development.

The application has been submitted by Telent Technology Services Limited on behalf of EE Ltd.

On the proposal it says that Eastbourne Borough Council’s Colin Belsey questioned why another pole is needed within 50 yards of another. Telent clarified that the other pole would be removed after the new one is installed.

The proposed site for the telecommunications pole

On the application is says: "The proposal is to provide increased mobile phone coverage to the individual residents within this area of Eastbourne, as well as the hospital. In addition, this mast will provide coverage for the new Emergency Services Network.”

EE customers will be provided with new 4G with the proposed structure, which is the minimum height for the required coverage. The structure is also ‘5G ready’.

On the proposal it says: "The proposed location has been chosen as it is ideally situated to provide adequate coverage to the immediate residential locale whilst minimising any perceived negative visual impact on the surrounding street scene as much as possible by setting the equipment against a natural backdrop of large mature trees.”

The target determination date for the proposal is July 24.

