Plan to change Eastbourne town centre office into four homes is approved conditionally

A proposal to change the use of a site in Eastbourne town centre from an office into four residential dwellings has been approved conditionally.

A decision was made on the plan for the site in 42a Susans Road on Thursday, June 15.

The plan is for a single one-bedroom flat and three two-bedroom flats with each dwelling being split across two levels with a kitchen/dining/living space on the ground floor and bedrooms on the first floor.

The site, which is a former printworks, is currently occupied by a two-storey building which has a part flat roof, part pitched roof as well as a courtyard.

The proposal for the site in Susans Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council's planning portal

On the delegated officer report it said: “The application site is not visible within the surrounding street scene.

"The proposal includes extension and changes to the roof, some demolition at ground floor level and new door and window apertures created.”

The report also states that the area is a back-land site accessed via an undercroft between the properties of 42 and 44 Susans Road and is surrounded by the residential properties of Susans Road, Longstone Road and Tideswell Road.

The proposal does not provide any on-site parking, however this is not considered to be a major concern despite the East Sussex County Council Parking Calculator indicating a requirement for two spaces for a development of this size, according to the delegated officer report.

The report continues: “Construction activity at the site could have a significant impact on the flow of traffic and pedestrian safety in the surrounding highway network. It would therefore be necessary for a Construction Traffic Management Plan to be provided, with details to be agreed.”

The conditions for the plan include that the development should start within the next five years, details of the reserved matters (including appearance, landscaping and sustainability measures) should be submitted to the Local Planning Authority within three years, and that the development must not start until the details of the closure of the existing access onto Susan's Road has been approved by the planning authority in consultation with the Highway Authority.

Work should also not start until a construction management plan has been approved by the local planning authority and cycle parking has been provided.

