Plans to tear out an orchard and replace it with seven homes have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The application from Junnell Homes Ltd seeks permission to build on land at Tuppenny Barn, in Southbourne.

If approved the development will be made up of two two-bedroom, four three-bedroom and one four-bedroom houses.

A design statement submitted with the application said the orchard was ‘low-grade’ and offered ‘little ecological merit’.

Tuppenny Barn orchard. Image: GoogleMaps

It added: “The proposals are not anticipated to have any significant impact upon ecology; the proposals stand a ‘negligible’ chance of disturbing bats or their roosts provided basic avoidance measures are incorporated into construction.”