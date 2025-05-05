Planned extension to Eastbourne hotel could see 12 new bedrooms added
The plans, if approved would see and extension to the Chatsworth Hotel in Grand Parade to include 12 new bedrooms.
The new bedrooms would come as part of a extension to the west side of the property following the proposed demolition of part of the basement and ground floor two storey part of the building.
The planning statement read: “The extension has been designed in a single contemporary idiom to contrast with the highly decorative character of the existing building.
"It was felt that to extend the style of architecture of the main block would water down its character and risk losing the clarity of its roughly cubic volume and form.”
The Chatsworth Hotel has been welcoming guests since 1905 and has now been rejuvenated as a contemporary boutique hotel.
