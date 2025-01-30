Planned industrial and logistics development in Chichester could create 600 plus jobs

Plans to build warehouses and offices at the Temple Bar junction of the A27, east of Chichester, have been submitted to the district council. Image: Heaver Commercial

Plans for an ‘industrial and logistics development’ in Chichester have been submitted to the district council.

The outine application from Heaver Commercial seeks permission to build three warehouses and office space next to the Temple Bar Junction of the A27, east of the city.

If approved, the development will include more than 3.5 hectares of open green spaces, a 1.7km perimeter walking and cycling track and new trees, shrubs and plants.

John Heaver, manager director of Heaver Commercial, said: “Chichester has an opportunity to create a sustainable exemplar employment scheme on the site which is strategically located next to the elevated junction at Temple Bar on the A27.

“Nestled between two new housing schemes providing nearly 1,600 homes, the development has the potential to grow the local economy, create over 600 new jobs and apprenticeships, reduce congestion and support local amenities.”

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/02918/OUTEIA