Planned layout of 165 Westhampnett homes revealed

Plans for the layout of a development of 165 homes in Westhampnett have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

An application from Persimmon, to build on land north of Madgwick Lane, was refused in March 2021 before the decision was overturned by the Planning Inspectorate in May 2022.

This latest application will decide the appearance, layout, landscaping and scale of the new homes.

The development will be made up of a range of one-to-five-bedroom detached and semi-detached houses and bungalows. Fifty of the homes will be classed as affordable.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/01078/REM.