Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Property investment and development firm Westrock partnered up with the council before the pandemic, building a nine-storey block of flats – Geraint Thomas House – over the car park next to the old town hall, in The Boulevard.

Another nine-storey building followed, housing the new town hall and office space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the demolition of the old town hall to allow for a ten-storey block of 182 flats with ground-floor commercial space, looking out on to a public square, has failed to happen.

Crawley Old And New Town Hall. Image: GoogleMaps

A council spokesman said: “We are currently investigating all options for future uses of this major development site and a final decision on the old town hall’s immediate future is expected in the coming months.”

The redevelopment of the old town hall was part of a multi-million pound project which included the installation of the District Heat Network (DHN).

The DHN provides heat and hot water to Geraint Thomas House, 128 homes in John Brackpool Close, and the new town hall/Create Building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would have done the same for the 182-flat development on the old town hall site.

During a meeting of the cabinet, members were told that the withdrawal of Westrock had resulted in the loss of a one-off connection charge of £317,000 to the DHN.

It added that there would continue to be a gap in income until the site was developed.

The council spokesman added: “The council benefited from the early phases of the wider redevelopment through the new town hall, the District Heat Network and the majority of affordable homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of the joint venture arrangements, the majority of the benefit of the redevelopment of the old town hall would have been to Westrock.

“The financial implications will take some time to become clear and will depend on how the site is utilised.”