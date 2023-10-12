Rother planners have deferred discussion of an affordable housing scheme in Camber, allowing a consultation period to reach its conclusion.

On Thursday (October 12), Rother District Council’s planning committee had been set to once again consider plans to build 10 houses at a pay and display car park, known as the former putting green site, in Old Lydd Road.

As discussion of the item began, however, councillors were advised that officers had amended their recommendation from approval to deferral. This was because there was one day left to run on a public consultation about the proposals.

A previous version of the plans, which come from the council itself, were approved by the committee in March. While mostly the same as before, the updated plans are due for fresh discussion as the council now hopes to make the scheme 100 per cent affordable.

Old Lydd Road houses

Previously, six of the ten homes were to be sold on the market. Of the remaining four, one would be sold at a reduced price to a first time buyer with three to be used as affordable rentals. The council now wants a 50/50 mix of affordable housing for rent and shared ownership units.

The scheme has previously attracted local objections around the site’s density, design and loss of parking, particularly given the high levels of demand in summer.

These concerns were not supported by ward councillor Paul Osborne (Con), however. Speaking at the March planning meeting, he said: “It is a difficult sell to the local community to be honest. As you have seen in most of the objections, or a fair number of the objections, they lament the loss of car parking spaces.

“My argument would be, ‘do you want to look at an empty car park for eight, nine months of the year or do you want to look at a good quality housing development, which hopefully will assist local people in finding somewhere to live.’

“I would personally rather see a good quality housing development.”

Objectors had also raised concerns about the houses becoming holiday lets rather than full time homes. While this was not a planning matter, councillors noted the council should be able to take steps to prevent the houses being used as second homes.

Once built out, the development is set to be accessed via a new entrance in Marchants Drive.