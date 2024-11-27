Planners refuse car repairs and servicing as well as trailers at site near Chichester

Plans to use a site in Sidlesham for the repair and servicing of cars as well as trailers have been refused by Chichester District Council.

The application from Dovetail Trailers, for the site in Fletchers Lane, was rejected for a number of reasons, including the possibility of noise disturbing neighbours.

For more than 20 years, the site has been used for the assembly, adaptation and repair of trailers up to 3,500kg. The application sought more flexibility to include the servicing and repair of cars as well.

A statement submitted with the application said: “In relation to the car repair and servicing use, it is directly comparable to the trailer use in relation to tools used, hours of working – and number of vehicles worked on per week would similarly be a maximum of 10.

“It should be noted that many car repairs are now electrical and the vehicles worked on increasingly include electric and hybrid cars. Such works are computer based.”

But planning officers refused the application, stating the site was outside the settlement boundary in an area where development would only be allowed if it met ‘an essential, small scale and local need’.

As well as not being able to demonstrate such a need, officers felt Dovetail Trailers could also not demonstrate that there would be no material increase in noise, traffic movement, or soil, water, odour and air pollution.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/02188/FUL.