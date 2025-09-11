Planning appeal launched after 49 West Sussex village homes refused

An appeal has been launched after Chichester District Council refused plans to build up to 49 homes in Nutbourne.

The outline application from Metis Homes Ltd, for land east of Inlands Road and south of the railway line, was given the thumbs-down by the planning committee on June 11.

Now the developer has appealed to the Secretary of State about the decision – which was made against the advice of officers – and the case will be passed to the Planning Inspectorate for consideration.

The planning committee originally deferred the plans during a meeting on May 7 so that they could ask West Sussex Highways for more information relating to road safety.

Inlands Road site plan. Image: JTP Studios

While assurances were given during the June meeting that the site had been assessed by a ‘professional and highly experienced’ transport consultancy and reviewed by highway experts at the county council, members were still not happy.

They refused the application by seven votes to two, with safety firmly at the top of their list of concerns.

Network Rail described the level crossing as ‘high risk’ and criticised Metis Homes for not engaging with them earlier. While raising no actual objection to the development, the public body said nothing could be done to minimise the safety risks, though it would monitor what impact any new homes would have on the crossing.

This did not sit well with some of the committee, with Henry Potter (Con, Goodwood) pointing out that, if the impact on the crossing was negative, it would be too late to do anything about it as the homes would have been built.

Inlands Road. Image: GoogleMaps

The narrowness of Inlands Road remained a point of concern for the committee, especially given the possibility of traffic jams as vehicles trying to go to and from the new homes were held up when the level crossing barriers were down.

The plans were refused on three grounds: highway safety concerns due to the increased use of Inlands Road, which has no footpath in places; an increased risk to public safety on the level crossing; and the lack of a signed Section 106 legal agreement.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01161/OUTEIA.