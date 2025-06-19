Planning inspector overturns decision to refuse permission for a two-storey double garage at West Sussex village home

A planning inspector has overturned a decision to refuse permission for a two-storey double garage at a home in Lodsworth.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application, for The Mill House, on Halfway Bridge, included a car port and loft space for a studio office. It was turned down by the South Downs National Park Authority in July 2024 on the grounds that the scale, design and siting would be harmful to the character and appearance of the house and the area.

That decision has now been overturned, with the inspector declaring the new building ‘would not be intrusive and would be acceptable both in relation to the host building and when viewed within its wider context’.

To view the application, log on to planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk and search for 24/01729/HOUS.