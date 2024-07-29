Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A planning inspector has overturned Wealden District Council’s refusal of a housing development near Mayfield.

A planning inspector has overturned Wealden District Council’s refusal of a housing development near Mayfield.

In a decision notice published earlier this month, a planning inspector has approved proposals to build six new houses in place of a property known as Criss Cross at the west end of Mayfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While recommended for approval at the time, the proposals had been refused by Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North in July last year due to councillors’ concerns about its countryside location and its impact on the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

An inspector has overturned the plans' refusal. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Ultimately, however, the planning inspector judged these concerns to be outweighed by the benefits of new homes.

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “Having regard to the government’s objective of significantly boosting the supply of homes, the proposed development would have the benefit of contributing a net increase of five dwellings towards the undersupply of housing in Wealden District. Whilst this is a modest increase it is an increase, nonetheless.

“Furthermore, an appropriate commuted sum can be secured through a planning obligation towards the local supply of affordable housing. These are benefits attracting moderate weight in favour of the proposal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “Taking all of the above into account… the extent to which there would be adverse impacts of granting planning permission relating to the first main issue [the sustainability of its location], would not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the above benefits of the proposed development.”

While the inspector overturned the council’s decision, they also turned down the developer’s bid to secure costs as they judged the council had not acted unreasonably in refusing the scheme.