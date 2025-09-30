Planning inspector says no to replacing Chichester house with six flats

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 30th Sep 2025, 17:26 BST
An appeal against a planning decision made by Chichester District Council has been dismissed.

In October, the council refused an application from Hestia Homes (Surrey) Ltd to demolish a house in Lavant Road and replace it with a block of six flats.

Planning officers gave a number of reasons, including the ‘unacceptable overbearing impact’ the block would have on its neighbours, and the fear that the scale, design and layout would ‘interrupt the character and rhythm’ of the street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now the Planning Inspectorate has supported that decision, stating that the harm caused to the character and appearance of the area and the living conditions of nearby neighbours ‘significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits’ of having the new homes.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/00802/FUL.

Related topics:Chichester District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice