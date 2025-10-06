Planning round-up: More BT Street Hub proposals among applications submitted to council

These planning applications were submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council during the week starting September 28.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applications submitted last week include proposals for two more BT Street Hubs in the town centre.

Street Record, Terminus Road (250596)

Proposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 2no. digital 75" LCD advert screens, and associated BT Phone Kiosk removal.

Photomontage of a BT Street Hub in the town centre. Photo: contributed

Street Record, Terminus Road (250597)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 2no. digital 75" LCD advert screens, and associated BT Phone Kiosk removal.

49 Blackwater Road, BN20 7DH (250584)

T2 - Yew, 2m lateral reduction on the house side only, including the viburnum tinus growing within. T4 - Sycamore (sapling) - Remove to near ground level. T5 - Birch - Sever the ivy at ground level T11 - Fig - Laterally reduce away from the neighbouring house by 1M T13 - Ash - Remove deadwood T14 - Ash - Remove deadwood, crown removal of the section over the neighbours car park, back to the boundary.

273 Seven Sisters Road, BN22 0QL (250602)

Erection of single storey rear extension

Flat 1, 12 Old Orchard Road, BN21 1DB (250487)

Erection of a single storey rear extension

6 Golden Gate Way, BN23 5PR (250571)

Retrospective planning application for erection of rear conservatory

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.