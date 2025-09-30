Planning round-up: Proposals for BT Street Hub submitted to council
Applications submitted last week include proposals for one new home, plus the installation of a BT Street Hub in the town centre.
Submitted planning applications:
Land Adjacent to 1 Claxton Close (250518)
Erection of 1no. 3 bedroom detached dwelling with associated parking and vehicular access
Flat 2, 9 Granville Road, BN20 7EG (250589)
Replace existing timber frame french doors with upvc double glazed french doors to north elevation
14 Lushington Road, BN21 4LL (250592)
Erection of single storey rear in-fill extension
Street Record, Terminus Road (250594)
Proposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 2no. digital 75" LCD advert screens, and associated BT Phone Kiosk removal.
11 Cheviot Close, BN23 8ET (250603)
T1,T2,T3,T4,T5 - Poplar - Cut down to knuckle and removal of dead branches
Loxwood, 21 The Grove, BN20 9DA (250580)
Erection of single storey rear extension
5 Quantock Close, BN23 8EU (250507)
Tree works: T1 Ash-pollard
