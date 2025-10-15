Planning round-up: Two one-bedroom flats proposal among applications submitted to council
Applications submitted last week include proposals to remove trees at various locations in the town as well as a loft conversion to create two one-bedroom flats.
Sea Breeze, 6 Marine Road, BN22 7AU (250623)
Application for approval of details reserved by condition 5 (Refuse and Recycling) and 7 (Cycle Parking)in relation to planning permission250120 granted on 28/04/2025
48 Roselands Avenue, BN22 8PP (250590)
Application to determine if prior approval is required for a proposed: Larger Home Extension. The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (amended) - Schedule 2, Part 1, Class A.
5-7 Enys Road, BN21 2DQ (250601)
Erection of two rear dormers, loft conversion and installation of four.rooflights to front roof slope to create two one-bedroom flats
24 Milnthorpe Road, BN20 7NS (250606)
T1 - Lime - Remove T2 - Lime - Remove T3 - Lime - Remove T4 - Lime - Remove
Eastbourne Saffrons Sports Club, Compton Place Road (250610)
Application for approval of details reserved by condition 15 (Noise Impact Assessment) in relation to planning permission 230105 granted on 06/11/2023
26 Grange Road (250615)
T1 - Lime - Removal
