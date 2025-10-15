Planning round-up: Two one-bedroom flats proposal among applications submitted to council

These planning applications were submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council during the week starting October 6.

Applications submitted last week include proposals to remove trees at various locations in the town as well as a loft conversion to create two one-bedroom flats.

Sea Breeze, 6 Marine Road, BN22 7AU (250623)

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 5 (Refuse and Recycling) and 7 (Cycle Parking)in relation to planning permission250120 granted on 28/04/2025

A loft conversion to create two one-bedroom flats has been proposed at 5-7 Enys Road in Eastbourne. Picture: Google Street View

48 Roselands Avenue, BN22 8PP (250590)

Application to determine if prior approval is required for a proposed: Larger Home Extension. The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (amended) - Schedule 2, Part 1, Class A.

5-7 Enys Road, BN21 2DQ (250601)

Erection of two rear dormers, loft conversion and installation of four.rooflights to front roof slope to create two one-bedroom flats

24 Milnthorpe Road, BN20 7NS (250606)

T1 - Lime - Remove T2 - Lime - Remove T3 - Lime - Remove T4 - Lime - Remove

Eastbourne Saffrons Sports Club, Compton Place Road (250610)

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 15 (Noise Impact Assessment) in relation to planning permission 230105 granted on 06/11/2023

26 Grange Road (250615)

T1 - Lime - Removal

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.