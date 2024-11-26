Plans amended for approved redevelopment of Eastbourne hospital

Amended plans have been submitted for the proposed redevelopment of Eastbourne District General Hospital.

The proposal seeks to add illuminated signage to the north and west facing elevations, amendments to the proposed external service risers and minor changes to the cladding on the south elevation.

Other proposed amendments include an additional external fire escape to the south elevation and reduction in parapet height to the proposed link corridor connecting the proposed Elective Care building to the existing hospital.

The application form submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council states: “The addition of signage is an important change for wayfinding for patient access to the proposed Surgical Centre.

An artists impression of the proposed modular building at Eastbourne District General Hospital. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council's planning portal

“The amendments to the service risers improves the feasibility of rainwater drainage.

“The cladding changes are limited to the south facing elevation which is the least prominent elevation and just assists in build-ability and consistency of appearance.

"The additional fire escape is again associated with the south facing elevation and enables feasible escape for maintenance staff from the single storey roof element.

"The reduction in parapet height is limited to one location and prevents the link corridor clashing with existing windows.”

The proposal seeks to create the amendments the approved application of the removal of the existing modular ward building and erection of a three-storey clinical extension with a roof top plant located on an existing car park at the hospital.

The application, which was approved conditionally in 2023, stated: ““The brief is to design a building comprising a dedicated day surgery unit with four theatres, recovery, and supporting facilities. The proposed building is designed to reduce waiting lists for Elective Care, by increasing the number of day surgery patients that can be seen each day in an inviting and efficient space with good patient and staff flows.

"The design in response to the brief will create a new Elective Care Centre with seamless connections to the existing hospital allowing for access to inpatient facilities, if required.

"The proposed building will provide a new Elective Care Centre to reduce of waiting times for elective care by building new, much-needed, theatres to process the back log.”