Plans approved for conversion of Eastbourne house into children’s home

Plans have been approved for the conversion of a property in Eastbourne into a children’s home.

The plans will see 26 Eversfield Road converted into a children’s home ‘tailored to disabled children’.

The home would be operated by SuperCare which is an organisation that specialises in Children’s Homes for young people with learning disabilities.

The planning statement reads: “SuperCare has been working in partnership with local authorities over the past 18 months to provide high-quality children's homes in Eastbourne.

26 Eversfield Road. Picture: Google Maps

"Throughout this time, it has become increasingly clear that there is a significant need for homes tailored to disabled children who are unable to live safely with others.

“In response to this, we have re-designed 26 Eversfield Road to operate as a three-unit style home.

“This design will enable three children to live in the same property while having their own private, self-contained spaces.

"Each child will have access to their own kitchen and living area, supporting their sensory needs and encouraging the development of independent living skills in a safe and structured environment.

"The development of this project has been shaped by consistent feedback from local children's services, who frequently seek 'solo' provisions for children with complex needs-something that remains extremely limited in the current market.

“This new approach offers the best of both worlds: individualised, safe accommodation, without isolating young people entirely from a sense of community or shared living, should they choose it.”