Plans approved for demolition of garages to make nine new houses in Eastbourne

Outline planning permission has been approved to demolish garages in Eastbourne to build nine new houses.

The plans, submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council, will see the new homes built on Marshalls Yard in Winchelsea Road.

The new homes will be built on a new 2.5 storey terrace, consisting of four three-bedroom houses on one storey and five three-bedroom homes on the other.

The application stated: “The garages and workshops are in a predominantly residential area that has over the recent years seen redevelopment in a sporadic form most recently that on the frontage to Seaside.

"The redevelopment of the area along with the original church buildings has a range of styles and heights with the four storey Renfrew Court being one of the earliest, the Laundry site comprising two storey housing and three and four storey flats under pitched roofs and the most recent three storey dwellings and flats, these all mixed in with the existing buildings within Winchester Road.

“The main vehicular access will be as for the remainder of the recent development comprising off-street parking to Vine Square.

"There will be vehicular access to the rear retained but solely for maintenance of common areas and buildings.

"We do not feel there is a necessity for trips or other specialist advice at this time, although we consider residential use is appropriate for the site, we would consider trips would be less for residential than the current use of the site being mainly garages with some small element of residential.”