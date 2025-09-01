Plans approved for eight electric vehicle charging stations at Eastbourne retail park

Plans for eight electric vehicle charging stations at a retail park in Eastbourne have been approved.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new charging stations including one fully accessible EV charging bay will be installed within the car park at Lottbridge Drove Retail Park.

The proposed charging stations will be installed by InstaVolt, who stated in its planning statement that the charging stations would be ‘designed and arranged to allow the ease of access’ by electric vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning statement read: “The bays are designed and arranged to allow the ease of access by vehicle, and for the driver to access the charging upstand once parked.

The car park at the Lottbridge Drove Retail Park in Eastbourne. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council's planning portal

“The battery and feeder pillar are positioned away from the bays and chargers and housed by a six foot wooden fence enclosure.

"Electric vehicle ownership is at an early stage in its genesis. Ownership rates are increasing as various policy and legislator drivers take effect, chief amongst them net zero targets and the impending ban on the sale of new fossil fuel cars.

"Nationally, some local planning authorities have started to include policies requiring some degree of EV charging, often provided as part of wider schemes, in development proposals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the planning officer’s report, the proposal was deemed to ‘beneficial’ despite the loss of the parking bays at the car park.

The report read: “The benefits of electric vehicle charging bays in this instance is considered to outweigh the loss of the standard parking bays.

"The parking is located on private land and will not impact upon the highway

network surrounding.

“East Sussex Highways were consulted as part of the application and advised to refer to standing advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is considered that the proposed development will not negatively impact the amenity of the occupiers of surrounding properties or be detrimental to the character and appearance of the surrounding street scene or the wider conservation area.

"The proposal therefore complies with local and national policies.”