Plans for 10 homes in Bognor Regis are resubmitted

A previous application under reference BR/129/21/OUT was refused by Arun District Council due to the absence of a section 106 legal agreement.

Objections had been received from Bognor Regis Town Council and 12 residents.

A design and access statement by HOP Architects for the resubmitted plans said Burnham Avenue was predominantly a residential area made up of a diverse range of 1930s detached properties, single houses, converted flats and new multi use developments.

Plans have been submitted for 10 dwellings at Burnham Avenue, Bognor Regis

The plot is occupied by an existing single dwelling house of four or five bedrooms with gardens surrounding it.

The site borders a narrow access lane to the east that serves a multi unit development of single dwellings to the north and there is a house of multiple occupation for 18 residents to the west.

To view the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BR/70/22/OUT.

