Plans for 121 flats in nine storey block in Crawley approved for third time
The application sought permission to demolish Longley House, in East Park, and replace it with a U-shaped building, which will step from four to seven to nine storeys in height
It was given the nod by the planning committee on Monday (December 2).
The plans were first approved in November 2020, when A2Dominion was the applicant.
The publication of Natural England’s position statement on water neutrality meant it had to be looked at again in August 2022 – this time with water efficient fixtures and fittings and grey water recycling.
A2Dominion then chose not to go ahead with the development and sold the site to Crawley Homes.
The adoption of a new Local Plan brought the application back to the planning committee to make sure everything lined up with new local and national policies.
While some issues were raised by the committee – including fears that the 58 parking spaces included in the plans would lead to a ‘parking crisis’ – they approved the application again.
In October, the council was granted £3.854m from the government’s Brownfield Land Release Fund – some £1.3m of that money will go towards building the new development.
To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2020/0024/FUL.