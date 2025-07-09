A planning committee will discuss proposals for 1,250 new homes between Barnham and Eastergate – alongside a primary school and care home.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planning application (BN/11/22/OUT) – part of the Barnham, Eastergate and Westergate strategic allocation – was submitted by developers in February 2022.

A covering letter stated: “On behalf of C.C. Projects, Ashmarden Limited and Hanbury (PM) Limited, Lichfields is pleased to submit an outline planning application for development at land south of Barnham Road and north of the railway line, as well as the route of the A29 realignment south of Barnham Road, referred to as BEW Parcel SC1, which forms part of the Barnham Eastergate and Westergate (BEW) allocation in the Arun Local Plan). The site is within Arun District Council (ADC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Overall, it is concluded that the proposed development would deliver much needed new homes and embody the principles of sustainable development. The development will generate a significant number of social, economic and environmental benefits.”

A planning committee will discuss proposals for 1,250 new homes between Barnham and Eastergate – alongside a primary school and care home. Here is an illustrative masterplan for the site. Photo: Lichfields

This section of the wider BEW site is south of Barnham Road but north of the railway line.

The homes would be built alongside a care home/senior care accommodation; primary school; neighbourhood centre; extra parking for Barnham Railway Station, including a drop off facility; land for a cricket pitch; and a small pavilion.

There would also be expansion areas for St Philip Howard Catholic School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application will be debated by an Arun District Council planning committee at 2pm on July 21. The hearing will be webcast, as confirmed in the published agenda.

“This special meeting will be held in public session, but this is not a public meeting,” a council statement read.

"At this meeting, the committee will debate the following planning application: BN/11/22/OUT BARNHAM, EASTERGATE, WESTERGATE, BEW PARCEL SC1, BARNHAM.

“If you are considering attending this meeting to observe you can confirm your attendance by emailing [email protected], please also make sure you get in touch if you have any additional needs that we will need to know about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council recognised that this agenda ‘may gather much local interest’, with ‘many members of the public wishing to attend the meeting’.

As such, it shared the following information:

– “The safety of the public and all in attendance is a priority and there is capacity for 100 members of the public to attend. We must limit numbers to 100 to ensure that if the building needed to be evacuated, this can happen quickly and safely;

– “Those who have registered to speak and had correspondence to confirm their inclusion, will be given priority admittance;

– “Those attending the meeting will be asked to sign in before entering the building and you will be able to do this from 1pm. This will help us account for everyone in the event of an evacuation;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– “We will admit as many people as we can but when we reach 100, we will not be able to let anybody else into the building;

– “We know this means there may be those who wish to attend that are unable to be in the public gallery and we apologise in advance but are sure you will understand how important safety is;

– You will be able to watch the webcast of the meeting 'live' (https://democracy.arun.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=137&MId=2067&Ver=4) you will also be able to read the minutes of the meeting when they are added to our website.”

An indicative timescale for the development suggested that construction – if and when it starts – could take at least ten years to complete. To find out more, visit https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/politics/plans-for-1250-new-homes-between-barnham-and-eastergate-submitted-3575535

To view the plans visit www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search using code BN/11/22/OUT.