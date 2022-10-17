Plans to set up a 15m 5G telecoms mast in East Grinstead have been refused by Mid Sussex District Council. Image: GoogleMaps

The application for a council-owned patch of land on Holtye Road was given the thumbs down during a meeting of the planning committee.

Applicant Gallivan had originally suggested an 18m mast but reduced the height during discussions with planning officers.

The recommendation, though, was to refuse on the grounds that the mast would be ‘a highly visible and alien structure from the adjacent road junction and would have a significantly harmful impact on the character and appearance of the area’.

