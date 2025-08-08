Plans for 18 shepherd huts at Lagness are refused by planners

Plans to site 18 shepherd huts on a holiday site in Lagness have been refused by Arun District Council.

Planning officers said in their decision report: “The application concerns a proposal for 18 shepherds huts which will replace an existing unauthorised development of touring caravans that is presently also operating in conflict with conditions on an earlier planning permission. The proposal also follows two previous refusals for camping and caravanning with a third only approved due to the similarity with permitted development rights.”

They said the plans were a change of use for the site at Lagnersh House Holiday Site, Lower Bognor Road, with the huts within the approved recreational campsite together with associated groundworks and landscaping.

“This application concerns a change of use of land for the siting of 18 shepherd huts which are timber structures on four wheels with a low-pitched metal roof, timber sides and a small chimney flue,” the report said. “These sleep two per hut and include small shower rooms. The huts would be sited on the eastern side of a large field behind a small, raised area of planting with each having a car parking space.

“The access track is said to have been formed from a permeable material and ends to the north of the site area with a turning head. Access is by way of a long driveway from Lower Bognor Road which runs past the edge of Lagnersh Barn and its private garden and then through an area of mobile homes.

"The application states the huts will be present on the site during the season of 1st March to 30th September and then stored elsewhere (although it is not clear where).

“The application form states that the use has commenced and was substantially complete on 01 January 2025. The supporting statement generally refers to the development as a proposal although under the Biodiversity Net Gain section, BNG is stated to not be applicable as the development has already been carried out. Site visit photos from 25 June 2025 (so after submission of the application) show that whilst the access track had been laid and a low grassed bund created, the site was occupied by touring caravans and that these are placed against the eastern boundary with the access track in front therefore not as per the application drawings.

“The site is a predominantly grassed area extending north from Lagnersh House and accessed from the Lower Bognor Road. It includes areas of hardstanding for access/for touring caravans associated with the previous applications and with present unauthorised uses/developments. The site of the proposed huts is currently occupied by hardstanding and used by touring caravans. To the immediate south are four mobile homes occupied residentially and beyond these, three dwellings.”

Pagham Parish Council objected saying use of the access by camp site traffic results in noise disturbance, air pollution and a loss of privacy to the occupants of Lagnersh Barn.

It said there was no flood risk assessment or drainage strategy, the site layout does not allow sufficient access for emergency services to access all the huts, particularly if the 50 camping pitches are also in use; and it questioned removal of waste.

Four letters of objection from residents included mention of ongoing legal dispute with the applicant concerning trespass, access rights, and nuisance.

There were two letters in support.

Planning officers said: “The application is inadequate in terms of information relating to fire vehicle access, a water supply for firefighting, wildlife mitigation, and Biodiversity Net Gain. There are also several policy conflicts relating to both these issues and impacts to residential amenity, wildlife habitat and to the impact on the Pagham Harbour SPA.

To see the decision reports on the Arun planning portal use the search reference P/6/25/PL.