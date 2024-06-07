Plans for 186 Hunston homes refused
and live on Freeview channel 276
The application from Hyde Housing for land at Farmfield Nurseries, in Selsey Road, was turned down by planning officers on a number of grounds.
They included the loss of agricultural land, the fact the site was in an unsustainable location outside the settlement boundary, and the lack of space at local schools for primary age children.
The site is made up of three parcels of land, with the application containing a mixture of one-bedroom to four-bedroom houses, including 19 flats in two blocks.
The council received 34 letters objecting to the plans, as well as objections from Hunston Parish Council, North Mundham Parish Council, and Sidlesham Parish Council.
Concerns raised included the lack of infrastructure such as doctors, dentists, hospitals, schools, and shops; the impact on wildlife and the character of the area; and the ‘inapproproate’ design of the flats.
A report from planning officers agreed with some of those concerns, adding that, while the application would have provided housing, that would be outweighed by the ‘significant overriding harmful impacts’ the development would bring.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 23/02306/FUL.