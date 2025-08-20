Plans for 265 homes and a care home near Chichester

Plans for 265 homes and an 80-bed care home at Westhampnett have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The outline application for land at Maudlin Farm, Dairy Lane, Maudlin, has all matters reserved except for access from Old Arundel Road and includes affordable housing and self or custom build plots, specialist accommodation for older people, open space and play areas.

A design and access statement, prepared by Re-Format on behalf of Teren Project Management, said the plans include 30 per cent affordable housing, 13 serviced custom build plots, a circular walking route through open spaces, a multi-use games area, a community garden and 18 allotments,

“The proposals seek to create a high quality, sustainable development that would be well connected to its village setting and also the local centre of Chichester.” the statement said.

Plans submitted for 265 homes at Westhampnett. Image: Google Maps

Measuring about 14.9ha of arable land, the site has natural screening and is bordered to the south by the A27 and .to the west by Dairy Lane.

A suspected Bronze Age barrow in the northern part of the site would be preserved as open space and there would be archaeological evaluation with evidence of prehistoric and Romano-British activity along the eastern edge.

Historic hedgerow would also be preserved within the development layout.

A planning statement by Henry Adams said there would be a mix of one to five bedroom properties in the form of detached, semi-detached and terraced properties, along with some flatted development. In all 185 dwellings will be market

properties and 80 will be affordable.

“As part of the Local Plan preparations and Examinations, the applicant has engaged with the council’s policy officers to discuss draft requirements for the site and actively engaged in the public examinations to support the delivery of the site,” the statement said..

Meetings had been held with the parish council and there was a public exhibition event on December 9 and a website set up.

About 80 people attended and concerns were raised about the access, services and facilities being overloaded, the amount of development in recent years and highway capacity.

As a result some changes were made to the proposals.

The reference to view or comment on the plans is 25/01662/OUT.

