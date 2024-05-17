Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for 27 flats behind Arundel station have been refused by Arun District Council.

The development would have seen the site of the old Engine Shed off the Causeway, turned into 27 flats, previously occupied in part by building supplies store Travis Perkins.

Planning officers said in their decision the plans conflicted with Arun’s Local Plan, the national planning policy framework (NPPF) and Lyminster and Crossbush Parish Council’s neighbourhood plan.

They said the brownfield development falls outside of the built up area boundary, making it technically in the countryside, so the size and density of the plans would take away from the ‘intrinsic character’ of the area.

Arial of 27 Proposed Flats in Arundel on Old Travis Perkins Depot Site, sourced from Arun District Council's planning portal

Officers also said the effect on the Engine Shed building, a grade II heritage asset, not enough car parking spaces, insufficient drainage information, no affordable housing provision, flood risks and not enough public open space in the plans were reasons for refusal.

Arundel Town Council and Lyminster and Crossbush Parish Council both objected to the plans over the lack of affordable housing, with Lyminster parish saying no affordable housing was ‘unacceptable’.

One resident objected to the plans also over the lack of affordable housing, saying although the site and the area has ‘just what’s needed’ for new housing, the lack of affordable housing was a ‘major failure’ by developers.

They also listed the effect on the heritage Engine Shed as a concern, saying the proposal was a ‘poor application which fails to address local needs’.

West Sussex County Council as the lead local flood authority and the Environment Agency both objected to the plans over the ‘insufficient’ flood risk assessment submitted by developers.

Planners for the developer Smith Simmons and Partners said in the plans cost of construction and repairing the Engine Shed meant no affordable housing provision would be made.

They said plans would try to retain the ‘historic layout’ of the site, saying development would cause ‘less than substantial harm’ to the heritage asset, which council officers agreed with.