Plans for 3,000 homes West of Ifield to be submitted

Homes England will submit a planning application in three weeks to build 3,000 homes West of Ifield.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A public notice in the West Sussex County Times details a hybrid application for the development, which has been repeatedly opposed by Crawley Borough Council.

The application is in two parts – full and outline – and will be submitted to Horsham District Council 21 days after the public notice is published.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outline part of the application covers the 3,000 homes, business, service, storage and industrial buildings, a hotel, community and education facilities, gypsy and traveller pitches, open space and sports pitches, as well as pedestrian and cycle routes.

West Of Ifield plans. Image: Homes England

The full element covers infrastructure such as the Crawley western relief road (Multi-Modal Corridor), access from Charlwood Road, crossing points, and access infrastructure for the school site and future development.

The northern boundary of the site abuts Charlwood Road, Ifield Avenue, Bonnets Lane, and Ifield Green.

The public notice stated: “This hybrid planning application is for a phased development intended to be capable of coming forward in distinct and separable phases and/or plots in a severable way.

“Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to Horsham District Council and [email protected] .