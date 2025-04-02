Plans for 33 hectares of solar panels in Runcton deferred

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build a solar farm near Chichester have been deferred by the district council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application – a joint venture between The Langmead Group and BNRG – seeks permission to set up 33 hectares of solar panels on two parcels of land in Runcton.

The council received almost 300 letters objecting to the plans. And many of the concerns raised – such as road safety and the loss of so much high-quality agricultural land – were shared by the council’s planning committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, during a meeting on Wednesday (April 2), officers advised that the council would have ‘very little chance of success’ should the application be refused and then go to appeal.

Plans for a solar farm near Chichester. Image: Indigo Landscape Architects Ltd

They also pointed out that changes to national planning laws meant that applications for renewable energy no longer had to make the impact of their development acceptable and no longer had to consider food security.

With their hands very much tied, the committee opted instead to defer the plans, calling for more information about the management of construction traffic along the narrow country lanes, where bays would be set up to allow oncoming traffic to pass, and what protection would be in place for water voles and the banks of the Pagham Rife.

David Betts (Lib Dem, North Mundham & Tangmere) was ‘really reluctant’ to narrow down the issues to those few points but accepted that that was all he could do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He criticised the information given to officers and committee members as ‘totally inadequate’.

Proposing the deferral, he added: “It’s very sadly not the loss of best, most versatile land – it’s really the transport issues. I know we have a responsibility for ensuring that we make a decision with the best information on that.”

Should the application eventually be approved, the solar panels would generate enough energy to power 10,526 homes.

But the district would lose about 440 tonnes of wheat per year due to the loss of land – officers said this was a low percentage of what was produced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panels would be sited across a total of 49 hectares of arable land east of Runcton Lane and west of Pagham Road.

The panels would be elevated approximately 60cm above the ground at the front with a maximum overall height of around 3m at the back.

Construction would take up to 18 months and the solar farm would have a 40-year lifespan.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01859/FUL.