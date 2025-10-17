Plans for 35 flats above Bognor Regis Arcade deferred after concerns raised

Plans for flats above Bognor Regis Arcade have been deferred by Arun District Council.

Members of the council’s planning committee deferred the application for 35 flats above the historic High Street arcade at its meeting on Wednesday, October 15.

Concerns were raised by councillors after it was revealed to the committee that no affordable housing would be included, and the planned infrastructure contributions, except to the Pagham Harbour, would be removed as part of the plans.

Officers said this was due to the financial viability of the scheme, due to the age and condition of the building, with environmental damage and removal of asbestos driving up costs.

Bognor Regis Arcade flats CGI birdseye view, sourced from Arun District Council's planning portal

Councillors questioned the viability of planned solar panels and their energy storage, asking what they would be used for within the scheme if included.

They also raised some concerns about the plans stating the scheme would cause some harm to the arcade itself and a change in the character of the area.

Council leader Martin Lury (LDem, Bersted) said at the committee it was ‘slightly embarrassing’ they were unable to provide affordable housing on an application submitted by the council, stating his support for deferral.

Ricky Bower (Con, East Preston) said this deferral would go towards a ‘revised planning application’, saying he would not want to refuse the plans as there are issues with the scheme that ‘need to be tackled quickly’.

Despite officer recommendations to approve, councillors deferred their decision on the plans to a later committee meeting.