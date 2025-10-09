Plans for 35 flats and part demolition of Bognor Regis Arcade to go before committee

Bognor Regis Arcade housing plans are set to come before Arun District Council for approval.

Plans for 35 flats above, and partial demolition of, the High Street arcade, will go before the council’s planning committee for approval, at its meeting on Wednesday, October 15.

The roughly £8million plans were submitted by the council in June last year, after funding for the scheme was approved by the council in July 2023.

Of the new homes, 11 will be affordable, with new retail spaces and a new entrance for the arcade off Belmont Street.

The planning committee meeting will be open to the public at the Arun Civic Centre on Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, at 2pm on Wednesday, next week.

The meeting can be viewed online by visiting https://democracy.arun.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=137&MId=1986