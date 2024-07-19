Plans for 44 Pagham homes approved
They were approved at a meeting of the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, July 10, after being deferred at the last planning committee in June, to look at affordable housing and the possibility of a pelican crossing at the entrance to the site.
The plans for 44 homes on Rose Green Road, Bognor Regis, on land west of Osborne Refrigerators, is part of a wider development area, SD2 in the Arun Local Plan, which saw approval for up to 280 homes to the north and west of the site in 2016.
The plans will see 13 affordable homes, and was determined by West Sussex County Council and ADC officers to not require any pelican crossing across Rose Green Road.
Plans instead intending on using paint to visually narrow the road and slow drivers down past the entrance to the development.
