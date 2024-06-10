Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for 44 homes in Pagham have been deferred by Arun District Council.

The council’s planning committee unanimously voted to defer the plans off Rose Green Road, on land west of Osborne Refrigerators, at its meeting on Wednesday, June 5.

Plans were recommended for approval by council officers, but members were concerned about a lack of nearby schools and future flooding.

The 44 homes would be one to three storeys, with 13 affordable homes, and a pedestrian crossing would be installed across Rose Green Road to give better access to nearby play spaces.

Potential Layout of 44 Pagham homes, Osborne Refrigerators, sourced from Arun District Council

Plans also include a section 106 agreement worth around £775,000 to be paid to the council by the developer to offset healthcare, leisure and education costs, as well as 3,490 square metres of open space and tree planting to replace lost trees during construction.

The homes are part of the larger Pagham strategic development site outlined in Arun’s 2018 local plan, which is expected to deliver 1,200 homes by 2031.

Plans for 48 homes on the site by the same developers, Elivia Homes, were refused in 2023 over biodiversity, layout, affordable housing mix, no section 106, noise, impact on Pagham Harbour and drainage.

Planners Matplan Limited spoke to the committee on behalf of Elivia, saying they had addressed many of the previous issues in pre-application by working ‘closely’ with council officers.

Aldwick and Pagham parish councils objected to the plans, over concerns with traffic, lack of schools, flooding, pedestrian safety and designs of the development.