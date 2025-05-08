Plans for 49 homes in Nutbourne are deferred

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Outline plans to build 49 homes in Nutbourne have been deferred by Chichester District Council.

During a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (May 7), members asked for more information about the application for land east of Inlands Road, south of the railway line.

Concerns were raised by some councillors about the capacity of the Thornham Wastewater Treatment Works, and the impact another batch of housing would have on the Southbourne Allocations Development Plan Document, which will allocate specific sites for development.

Network Rail pointed out that the level crossing on Inlands Road was considered high risk and was critical that applicant Metis Homes Ltd, had not engaged with them earlier.

But it was road safety which proved to be the biggest sticking point, especially given the narrowness of Inlands Road.

While West Sussex Highways filed no objection, Roy Briscoe (Con, Westbourne) suggested the application be deferred to allow the authority to have ‘a really good look’ at it, and reassess the information provided and its conclusion.

Officers were worried that a delay would see the applicant launch an appeal against non-determination, especially as the council cannot demonstrate that it has a five-year supply of housing land.

But members agreed the deferral by nine votes to two with one abstention.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01161/OUTEIA.