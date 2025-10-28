Plans for 82 homes in near Horsham

Plans to build up to 82 homes in Southwater are to be considered by Horsham District Council.

The outline application from Miller Homes Ltd for land at Campsfield, in Linfield Close, was deferred by the planning committee in September. It will be discussed again on Tuesday (November 4), with a recommendation from officers to approve.

Members previously raised concerns about a number of issues such as water neutrality, the access to the site via Centenary Road, and the sheer impact that this and previously approved developments would have on traffic.

Some 1,300 homes have been approved in the area but are yet to be built, with another 1,000 or so likely to follow now the new Local Plan has been adopted.

The site sits outside the Southwater Neighbourhood Plan area and, if approved, would essentially be an extension of the Mulberry Fields development immediately to the north. It is currently home to a fuel-crop plantation of Poplar saplings, which are at least 25 years old.

The council received objections from 42 addresses as well as one from Southwater Parish Council.

The Parish Council raised concerns about the cumulative effect of traffic, particularly at Pollards Hill, Hop Oast and the A24. And the absence of a secondary access road for construction traffic and emergency access was described as a ‘critical flaw’.

The Parish Council also felt that too many two-bedroom homes were proposed and not enough one-bedroom. Such things are finalised later in the process but indications are that the development would be made up of 14 one-bedroom, 22 two-bedroom, 30 three-bedroom, and 16 four-bedroom homes, 29 of which would be classed as affordable.

To view the application, log onto public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/25/0102.