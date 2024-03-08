Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The outline application from Seaward Strategic Land Ltd for land north of Penny Lane, was given the nod by the planning committee on Wednesday (March 6) by five votes to four.

It was not a popular decision with some.

The council received objections from Chidham & Hambrook Parish Council and Southbourne Parish Council as well as 78 members of the public and a 93-name petition from Hermitage Residents Group.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to build 84 homes north of Penny Lane, in Hermitage, have been approved by Chichester District Council. Image: Seaward Strategic Land Ltd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns raised included over-development, the loss of agricultural land, the regular flooding of the site, the impact of the extra traffic – especially along the rather narrow Penny Lane – and the fact the site is outside the settlement boundary.

Amanda Tait, chair of Southbourne Parish Council, told the meeting that the Southbourne Neighbourhood Plan, which was ‘made’ by the district council the week before, held enough weight for them to refuse the application.

She said: “Development proposals outside the settlement boundaries are restricted to those which require a countryside location or meet an essential local rural need.

“This site does neither.”

There was applause from the public when Sarah Quail (Lib Dem, Chichester West) said: “Much about this piece of what I regard as speculative development is both worrying and to be deplored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It conflicts with the Neighbourhood Plan and I have to ask what is the point in our all being encouraged to produce Neighbourhood Plans if they are ignored.”

Other councillors described the area as ‘a poor site’ for housing, raised concerns about the quality of the parking survey submitted with the plans, and felt the homes would be too close to the railway line.

But officers warned the committee that the council’s housing land supply of 4.19 years was ‘marginal’ and the authority would need to show that it had a five-year supply once its Local Plan is adopted.

They advised that the council had attempted to defend a number of appeals in the last couple of years, arguing the loss of agricultural land and the impact on ecology – but the delivery of new homes had outweighed the other concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recommendation from Hannah Burton (Lib Dem, Midhurst) that the application be refused was voted down.

A condition from Henry Potter (Con, Goodwood) that parking for construction vehicles must be provided on the development site was agreed, adding that they must not park in Penny Lane.