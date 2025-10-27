Plans for 92 Runcton homes to be considered again

Plans to build up to 92 homes in Runcton are to be considered by Chichester District Council for the second time.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outline application from Gleeson Land, for land at Wheatlands, south of Lagness Road, was deferred by the planning committee earlier this month and will be discussed again on Wednesday November 5.

Councillors had previously agreed it would be ‘absolute sacrilege’ to destroy Wheatlands – an extended eight-bedroom house on the site, parts of which date back to the 1930s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They asked for officers to look into the possibility of keeping the older part of the house. But a report to the committee states the building has ‘no historical merit and negligible architectural value’ and doesn’t meet the standard needed to be considered an historical asset.

Plans to build up to 92 homes south of Lagness Road, Runcton, are to be considered by Chichester District Council. Image: Gleeson Land

The council received 42 letters objecting to the plans as well as objections from North Mundham Parish Council, Pagham Parish Council and Oving Parish Council.

Concerns raised included road safety and congestion, the impact on the Runcton Conservation Area, and the fact the site is outside the settlement boundary and not allocated for housing in the Local Plan.

Regarding the latter, a report to the committee said that the positives – especially the provision of affordable housing – outweighed ‘the moderate conflict’ with the Local Plan.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.govuk and search for 24/02724/OUT.