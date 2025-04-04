Plans for a 53 storage container compound in Wisborough Green are refused

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a compound with 53 storage containers in Wisborough Green have been refused by Chichester planning officers.

The officers said the Coal Yard, Newpound, Wisborough Green, has current use to store building materials .

"The change of use to the storage of building materials which was approved in 2002 restricted the use of the land as follows: 'The change of use of the land, hereby granted, permits the site only to be used for the storage and distribution of building and fencing materials and does not permit the site to be used either for the treatment or manufacture of building or fencing products, or for the retail sale of materials,' their report said

"A separate condition confirmed that no buildings or structures were permitted on the land. The proposal seeks an intensification of the site.”

The proposed container compound . Image: Pullen Architecture

They said the site, where car parking and landscaping was planned. is located on the east side of the B2133, approximately 0.95km north of its junction with the A272.

The parish council raised concerns that the proposed access is insufficient to allow two vehicles to pass and exit the road adequately and space within the site for vehicle movement appears restricted, particularly for vehicles used for house

moves, and could lead to congestion at the entrance.

They said noise levels could increase for nearby residents particularly as the site is proposed to be open 24 hours, along with light pollution.

There was also concern that water runoff from the surfacing and containers could cause flooding on the road.

Officers refused the plans as policy said outside of the Settlement Boundary and within the Rest of the Plan Area development will only be permitted where it requires a countryside location and meets an essential, small scale and local need which cannot be met within or immediately adjacent to the existing settlement boundary.

“The proposed siting of 53 shipping containers represents a significant intensification of the site in comparison to the less formal, open arrangement at present and there would be significant adverse impact on the character and appearance of the surrounding area. The significant level of development on the site and the resultant visual impact would result in harm,” the report said.

For more go to the Chichester District Council planning portal and use the search reference 24/01340/FUL.