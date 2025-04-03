Plans for a gym at Birdham refused
The application from 11-55 Ltd, for Unit 4A of the Premier Business Park, in Birdham Road, was given the thumbs down by the planning committee on Wednesday (April 2).
There had been plenty of support for the idea of opening a gym, with 31 people writing to the council to share their approval.
Elizabeth Hamilton, speaking for Birdham Parish Council, said there had been an ‘air of excitement’ that something was being proposed that did not involve residents having to head over the A27 into Chichester.
She added: “Something you can walk or cycle to, or a short journey, is very much welcomed.”
But councillors supported the recommendation from planning officers that the application be refused.
There is a previous condition on the unit, which restricts its use to the display and sale of water-related leisure products.
Officers felt this should be upheld as the applicant could not show that the site had been sufficiently marketed for – or was no longer needed for – marine use. This was despite the previous occupant selling e-bikes.
Mrs Hamilton pointed out that ‘most marine businesses prefer to be by the water’ and added that there were empty units in Chichester Marina, Birdham Pool Marina and Northshore Boatyard, in Itchenor.
But the committee voted by four votes to zero with six abstentions to refuse the plans.
