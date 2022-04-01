Plans for a new detached home in Eastergate

The two storey house would be constructed on land east of Eastmere House, Eastergate Lane.

A design and access statement by Folkes Architects said the site is two redundant paddocks which are grassed and fenced.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new vehicle access would be made onto Eastergate Lane.

Plans for a new detached house in Eastergate Lane, Eastergate

It said the layout was dictated by the position of the neighbouring property.

“The proposed development has been designed to respond to and respect the site and its immediate context while taking into account the existing amenity spaces of the neighbouring properties and the applicants alike,” it said.

To see the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BN/26/22/PL.

Have you seen: Booking system at Bognor Regis rubbish tip made permanent