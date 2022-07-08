The Catholic Parish of Bognor Regis and Slindon has applied to add the necessary planning classification for the Parish Centre at Hislop Walk.

Its planning statement said the nursery will be run by an external company.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We believe a nursery at this location will be an asset to the area," it said.

A site plan of the Parish Centre in Bognor Regis where the nursery would run

"It is close to two local schools which ties in nicely with the service being offered.

"We have ample alternative locations within our parish centre and church for other parish uses, such as our Scrabble groups and AA so existing functions will not be compromised.

"Renting the space to the nursery represents a much-needed source of income.

"Post Covid, as with most places, we suffered substantial losses. The rental income will enable us to keep serving the needs of our parishioners as before."