Plans for a Selsey HMO are refused

Plans for a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) in Selsey have been refused by Chichester District Council.

The application, from Family Care Co Ltd, for a property in Seal Road was turned down by planning officers.

The house had been used as accommodation for staff from neighbouring Conifers Rest Home, which closed in 2023, and for those working at the Old Malt House care home, elsewhere in the town. It also housed vulnerable residents during the pandemic.

The latest plan was to block off the single-storey link joining the house to the former rest home and to change its use to an HMO for three people.

But planning officers turned down the application, saying the proposal would result in the loss of a local community facility and employment site, and that insufficient evidence and marketing had been provided to show that it was no longer needed for community, employment or retail use.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/00030/FUL.