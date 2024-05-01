Plans for accommodation for 120 people at barracks near Chichester

Plans to set up modular accommodation for 120 people at Baker Barracks, Thorney Island, have been submitted to Chichester District Council.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 1st May 2024, 17:45 BST
The application on behalf of Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps for ‘rapid deployment single living units’ also includes 20 communal units such as canteens/kitchens, utility rooms and storerooms.

If approved, the units will be in place for five years.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/00656/FUL

