Plans for battery storage facility in Catsfield

A renewable energy company has put forward plans to build a battery storage facility in Catsfield.

In an application validated by Rother District Council on Monday (July 28), Elgin Energy EsCo Ltd is seeking planning permission to erect a facility containing a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on land to the south of the B2204.

Such facilities take energy from National Grid at times of excess power generation, store it and then feed it back into the system at times of high need. By doing this, the energy network is able to reduce its reliance on “peaker plants”, which are usually powered by natural gas.

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the applicant said: “National policy and guidance are strongly supportive of renewable energy as a means of meeting our increasing energy demands, tackling climate change, and transitioning to a prosperous and low-carbon sustainable economy.

“BESS facilities are recognised as being not just necessary, but central to meeting an urgent need in a declared climate emergency.

“Energy storage plays a crucial part in the drive to net-zero and provides the capability to store renewable energy for release instantaneously at times of demand, helping to stabilise energy security. It also guards against the prospect of renewable energy being ‘lost’ to the grid through network constraints at the time of generation.”

The application proposes to build the facility on a parcel of land, which currently forms part of the Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm.

In planning documents, a spokesman for the applicant notes how the existing business would be expected to continue operations if the facility is built. The spokesman further notes how part of the site proposed to house the facility “suffers from productivity issues” for the existing business when compared to other parts of the farm.

The application also notes how the facility is in close proximity to the National Grid’s Ninfield substation and would be well-screened by vegetation.

Once built, the facility would be expected to have a total power output of up to 99.9 megawatts (MW). But the application notes how the battery technology used in such facilities is still evolving. In practical terms, this means the developer is unable to say precisely at this stage how many battery units would be on the site and what exact form they would take.

The application says such units tend to look similar to shipping containers and usually include monitoring equipment, sprinklers and built-in explosion protection features. The applicant says the units would be “finished in muted tones sympathetic to the site’s rural setting.”

Whatever form it does take, the facility would also be expected to comprise some additional pieces of infrastructure. These would likely include power conversion equipment, storage containers and internal access tracks, as well as security fencing and CCTV cameras.

It would also include some “low-level” lighting, but this would only be used when required and designed in such a way “to minimise light spillage into surrounding areas.”

The application also notes how the construction of BESS facilities “typically” take around six months to complete. Once operational, such facilities are operated remotely, although “periodic access” would be required for staff.

The facility would use the site’s existing access via the B2204, but would need to widen this track in some places.

There are also plans for biodiversity net gain, in the form of wetland grassland, native hedgerow planting, rural tree planting and improvements to the Watermill Stream corridor. The applicant also says the development is outside of a 15-metre buffer zone of an area of ancient woodland at the east of the Site.

For further information on the plans see application reference RR/2025/1284/P on the Rother District Council website.