Plans for car washing service close to Crawley level crossing submitted

Station Way Car Park. Image: GoogleMaps

Plans to operate a car washing service close to a Crawley level crossing have been submitted to the borough council.

The application, from Lewes Hand Car Wash Ltd, seeks permission to set up on the 11-space Station Way car park opposite the Taj Mahal restaurant.

If approved, it will include a water harvesting tank, new fencing, and a modular cabin for storage and office space.

Previous applications to build flats on the site have been refused by the council.

To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2024/0681/FUL.